Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
