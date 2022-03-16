 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

