Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.