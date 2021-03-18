 Skip to main content
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

