Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
