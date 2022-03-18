Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s t…
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.
This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 10F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for co…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in …