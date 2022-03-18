 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

