Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

