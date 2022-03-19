 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert