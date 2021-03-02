Waynesboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
