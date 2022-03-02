 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

