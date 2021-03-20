Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.