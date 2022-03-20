This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in …