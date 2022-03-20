Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.