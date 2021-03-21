Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.