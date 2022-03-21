Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
