Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

