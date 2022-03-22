Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.