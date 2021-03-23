Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.