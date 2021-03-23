For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…