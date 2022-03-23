 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

