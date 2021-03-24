 Skip to main content
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Mostly clear skies. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

