Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.