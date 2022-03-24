This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Peri…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in …