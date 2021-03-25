This evening in Waynesboro: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
