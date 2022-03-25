Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Peri…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …