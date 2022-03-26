This evening in Waynesboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
