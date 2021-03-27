Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.