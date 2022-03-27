This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
