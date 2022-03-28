Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Peri…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …