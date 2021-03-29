 Skip to main content
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

