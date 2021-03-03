Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.