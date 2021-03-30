 Skip to main content
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

