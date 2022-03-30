Waynesboro's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …