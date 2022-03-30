Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.