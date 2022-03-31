 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert