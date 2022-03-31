Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…
Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a…