Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.