Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
