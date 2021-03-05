For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
