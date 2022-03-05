 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

