For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.