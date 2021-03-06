Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.