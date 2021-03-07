 Skip to main content
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

