For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
As Richmond is finishing its 10th warmest winter on record, a new international report released Monday updated the risks and impacts of planetary warming to people and nature.
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
