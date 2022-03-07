Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.