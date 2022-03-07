 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert