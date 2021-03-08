 Skip to main content
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

