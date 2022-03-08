This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to …
As Richmond is finishing its 10th warmest winter on record, a new international report released Monday updated the risks and impacts of planetary warming to people and nature.