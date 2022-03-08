 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

