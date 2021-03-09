Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.