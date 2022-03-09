Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.