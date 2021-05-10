This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
