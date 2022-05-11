 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

