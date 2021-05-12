For the drive home in Waynesboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
