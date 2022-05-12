May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.