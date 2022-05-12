This evening in Waynesboro: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. …
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Win…
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for …
It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Pe…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.