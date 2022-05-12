 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert