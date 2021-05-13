May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.