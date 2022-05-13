 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert