May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

