May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.