This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
