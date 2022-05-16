 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

